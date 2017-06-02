Voters in Kairuku-Hiri must vote for change

I WANT to express my concern on who would be the next right MP for Kairuku-Hiri.

Every candidate claims to be the right person in delivering much needed services.

But not all wins.

It’s the person who has the majority votes. But who?

Is it the person who gives out to individuals in terms of goods including cash?

Pig fence feasts.

Purchase of vehicles, sewing machines etc.

Is it who gives out to the district in terms of services such as rural electrification programmes, roads and bridges?

Building Institutions’ such as TVETS, ITI, Community Colleges, etc. Rice, cocoa projects, setting up ATM, more aid posts.

I believe services for the district, LLGs and villages are better than in cash or goods to individuals or small groups.

It seems certain people in the district are benefiting while the rest are ignored.

The system of “vote me I help you” is the root of bribery.

Check this time and express your democratic right at the booth.

Go for the person who can win and be given a core portfolio in order to bring major development to our district.

We need a smart leader. Rise up and vote wisely.

Mix Man

Pom City

