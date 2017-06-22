Voters must be made aware of facts

THE comparative data on the country’s finances and economic management performance under National Alliance (NA)-led government and PNC-led government in this week dailies revealed the most outrageously irresponsible management by a government in the history of PNG’s political Independence and history.

These most outrageous and disastrous data and bleak economic scenario as painted by the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, Bank of PNG and Department of Treasury clearly call for a change of government and a stop to PNG’s downward spiral toward economic ruin and be doomed with a bleak future for generations to come despite its vast and rich natural resources.

All eligible voters must be made aware of these facts before they cast their precious votes in two weeks’ time.

This calls for the widest dissemination and publication of this information by all the forms of media and avenues to all the citizens including the cronies, gullible and the puppets.

BT POM

Like this: Like Loading...