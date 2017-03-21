Voters must be more way this election

THE notion “Government for the people by the people” really is something we take for granted but the time is right for such a saying with the 2017 general elections just a few months away.

In the last days as also quoted in the Book of Truth will come temptations and anyone or maybe the authorities or the government of the day will make decisions which will raise eyebrows.

This is because the end of power or reign has dawned on some or those fairly much in the limelight or control.

Does this notion make sense in view of some of the government’s decisions on development policies and programmes?

Steven Blackfish

Port Moresby

