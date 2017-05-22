Voters must be wise when casting ballot

WE are appealing and urging all eligible voters across this beautiful country to critically think and rethink, and think; and to vote wisely for the trustworthy and honest leaders to represent them in parliament.

Don’t vote from selfish desires by accepting gifts and handouts from those who come to your door steps and villages; and bribe you to vote for them.

We have so many highly and well educated, qualified and skilled citizens in every electorate of our country who are truly capable of managing and leading this country out from the current economic bondage, woes and political crisis.

The country is not short of its human resources and we should not keep voting for the same faces and recycled them into parliament term after term; and only to complain when they fail and forget serving us.

Our time has come to make that wise judgment, to carefully decide and vote for new bloods who will lead and take us out of the bondages onto the recovery surface and path.

Many God-fearing believers across this country are fasting and praying for a good government and it is our duty to cooperate and as our contributions, to wisely cast our votes for persons who will represent us in parliament.

Our wise decisions will set the course of this nation onto the recovery path.

Alphonse Roy

Outback Countryside

Ramu Basin

Like this: Like Loading...