Voters must be wise, it’s all up to us now

THE 2017 campaign eve is just about to wind and polling would commence in a few weeks’ time and the onus in mandating chief executive officers to unlock nation’s treasury is entirely on the voters.

Let us be mindful of the fact that Papua New Guinea’s geographical locations and its resources contain in its regions differ from every constituencies we belong to.

For instance, Jiwaka does not engage in mining, logging, fisheries or any form of impact projects that could boost its provincial revenue to support its provincial affairs.

The only grant that is expected year in and year out is the cut

obtained from the DSIP/PSIP

component that every other

MP’s from other electorates and provinces shares from the nation’s budget.

We understand contenders are leaders whose integrity shouldn’t be questionable, nevertheless, the concern is, who really possess that courage and influence to deliver where priorities in each council ward or “house line” be accomplished.

Such a small province has missed out a lot on tangible development its citizens should better deserve.

Voters reach out and see yourself you may find someone who may not be attached to you tribal, DNA or family ties but calibre who has potential to deliver.



Jimmy M Kontualie.

Nine Mile – Morobe Block, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...