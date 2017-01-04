Voters must be wise

I MET a colleague yesterday and he gave some insights into our current political scenario. In a major political party there is political uneasiness. The house is on fire inside the spirit. There might not be communication between and among leaders of that party. In a few months writs for national election will be issued. The game will be played. Popular leaders will try very hard to retain seats. If not for money, they never would qualify as leaders. We are going to regret when popular leaders lose and unknowns will take their places in the 10th National Parliament. PNG must pray for godly leaders.

Prophet, Via email

