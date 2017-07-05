Voters not happy with centralised polling site

By Rebecca Kuku in Jiwaka

One car was burnt yesterday morning by people not happy with the centralised polling station at the Singirok Barracks in Jiwaka.

The situation was very tense in the area yesterday and extra manpower had to be called in, said assistant Commissioner Eastern End Nema Mondiai.

“People from Ngumb Kora, Kapulak 1 and 2 did not get to poll as the polling station was in their tribal enemy’s territory.”

“Only people from Bolba 1 and 2, Kendu 1 and 2 and Tolu 1 and 2 poled.”

Mondiai said that the situation that occurred yesterday morning was due to an electoral commission’s administrative decision.

“The electoral commission centralised nine wards into the barracks where two enemy tribes are expected to vote at the same place.

“Just recently six people died in one of the tribal clashes so people from the other three wards are afraid of going into their enemy tribe’s territory to cast their votes,” he said.

“Security operations came in on time and where able to handle the situation and will closely monitor the situation.

“The other three wards may vote tomorrow.”

