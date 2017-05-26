Voters, please don’t be fooled

DURING this campaign period in the Sumkar district, for the Sumkar seat 2017 national election, we hear a candidate and his supporters campaigning for the Prime Minister’s post of the country.

Many ignorant voters are confused while others follow innocently.

I want to make my statement clear that voters may understand how the government is formed after the return of writs.

I am not a politician but from what I know is that, ‘where a political party wins a great number of MPs the GG invites that party to form the next government.

The party leader from that party will be then the prime’ minister.

They can even appoint other qualified MP from that party to be the party leader to qualify him/her for the PM seat too.

Please good people of Sumkar do not let these people lead us blindly in their low level politics and campaign.

Please don’t be fooled by hungry power candidates and their supporters.

M Sawat

