Voters urged to choose wisely

By JUNIOR UKAHA

LAE open candidate Sir Nagora Bogan has urged voters to choose wisely as their votes will decide their future and that of their children.

Sir Nagora, from Butibam village in the Ahi local level government of Morobe, said that during a church gathering at the Cassowary Road United Church in Lae where he was the guest speaker on Sunday.

He is among 49 candidates contesting the seat held by Loujaya Kouza and is contesting under the PNG National Party.

“In 2017, you have to make wise decisions when you vote,” Sir Nagora said.

“In the last election, we voted for leaders who have destroyed us due to their lack of wisdom and foresight.”

“Do we have to blame them (leaders) or blame ourselves?

“Think about your children and grandchildren when you cast your vote.Do not follow money and cargo.

“We (the people) are in the same boat. If the captain of this boat makes a mistake, we will all sink.”

Sir Nagora said good leaders worked hard for their people, province and nation.

