Voters urged to listen to policies

A VOTER in East New Britain is urging his people to listen to what candidates have to say during the campaign period so they can make better choices at the polls.

Kepas Tika, from Ravat in Raluana local level government area of Kokopo, called on the people of Ravat and Ngatur council wards to vote wisely so their children would not suffer in the future.

Tika said mothers continued to die from cancer due to the lack of proper medical equipment and most did not have money to go to the Angau Hospital in Lae for treatment.

He said it would be better if such lifesaving medical equipment were available at their hospitals.

He said medical facilities continued to run out of life saving drugs.

“We the people must take into consideration such things and make a wise decision to elect a leader who can work to provide better health and other services in our province,” he said.

Tika was speaking soon after a presentation by Kokopo Open candidate Edward Lamur at the Ravat community hall recently.

Tika told Lamur that the people were already fed up with leaders arguing and fighting among themselves especially via the media.

He said this has to stop and that there were ways to resolve disagreements between leaders according to their customs and traditions.

“If leaders want to get people’s consent to lead and be our leader, they should not be fighting and arguing with each other,” Tika said.

“All they have to do is show your leadership quality to us leaders and say their policies what they will deliver to us if we elect them into the parliament.

“People have been deceived and now we want someone who is honest and who can provide basic services and goods that we needed.”

Lamur, an independent candidate for the Kokopo seat is one of 25 candidates currently carrying campaigning in the council wards of Kokopo.

He is a former public servant with 28 years of experience and wants to transform Kokopo and ENB through honest, experienced, fair, effective and ethical leadership.

