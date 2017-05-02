Voters urged not to be fooled by cheap talk by candidates

Kavieng MP Ben Micah has urged voters not to be fooled by cheap talk by candidates during the elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Jackson Airport in Port Moresby yesterday, Micah said the elections were about safety, security and an assured future for people.

“This election is not just about changing seats in Parliament,” Micah said.

Micah, who is also the leader of the People’s Progress Party (PPP), said that the party was clearly focused on a transformation agenda.

“We are going to bring to this election the formula for a smarter government,” Micah said.

“We are going to bring to this election a transformation agenda that will do away with the business of usual governments.

“We are not going to the elections to promise.

“We are going to plan to deliver to the people of Papua New Guinea with very capable leaders who have succeeded in all walks of life in the country.”

Micah said People’s Progress Party endorsed candidates who were credible and had integrity.

“The party has endorsed and nominated to contest in this election more than 85 candidates,” he said.

“The People’s Progress Party has always gone into elections and resulted in the members of Parliament since 1968.

“We are a party that contributed to the struggle for self-government and contributed to the attainment of independence for our country.”

Micah said he would travel around the country during his campaign to promote the policies of the party. He filed his nomination in Kavieng last Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...