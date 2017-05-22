Voters urged to put MPs back in office

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has challenged voters in the National Capital District to re-elect current leaders so that the development of Port Moresby continues.

O’Neill told people gathered at Six-Mile for the opening of the Sir Reuben Taureka Highway on Thursday that a stable leadership would ensure the continuity of development.

“I want us to deliver our members back into Parliament where they will continue to deliver for the city. They are important part of the formula for delivery.”

He said Port Moresby would be hosting 21 of the world’s biggest nations for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting next year.

“They will bring thousands of investors. We need to display the city is ready do business with them.”

