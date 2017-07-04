Voters will be suing the State for not voting

ALLOW me to share my opinion with all the eligible voters of this nation who have been denied their right to vote in the 2017 general election.

In yesterday’s newspaper (July 3), there were yet again numerous articles and letters to editor expressing the frustrations over the incompetency displayed by the Electoral Commission.

I would like to commend both Wauwegu Sofadena and Gelo Luke for their letters suggesting that this election be declared null and void by the Governor-General.

It seems as though if this elections is not declared null and void, the state will soon be facing the biggest law suit in the history of

the world because thousands of

eligible voters who missed out in this year’s elections will be suing the state for denying their right to vote.

Gabriel

UPNG_Audit

