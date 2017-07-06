Voting day is ‘okay’

By MALUM NALU and LUKE KAMA

THE counting of votes and the declaration of a winner in the Ialibu-Pangia electorate will proceed despite the questioning of the legality of conducting polling there on a Sunday.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said anyone challenging the legality of conducting polling there last Sunday – contraventing of the Organic Law on National and Local–Level Government Election – was free to do so later through the Court of Disputed Returns.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, the Ialibu-Pangia MP who cast his vote at Kauwo village in Southern Highlands, told The National yesterday that Sunday polling was nothing new during elections.

Lawyer Daniel Tulapi, a candidate for the regional seat, had questioned the legality of conducting polling on Sunday, saying Section 130 (b) of that law states: “The poll shall open at each polling place at 8am on each day (other than a Sunday or a public holiday) during the period for taking the poll at that polling place, and shall not close until all electors present in the polling booth at 6pm and desiring to vote, have voted.”

But Gamato said voting in Ialibu-Pangia had already taken place and any aggrieved person or party could challenge it in court.

“I take note of the concerns and the law on no voting on Sunday. Since polling has already taken place — and it’s the people’s democratic right to vote — I will allow it to go through,” he said.

“After the counting and declaration, if anyone aggrieved wants to challenge the decision, they can do so. But people have come forward and voted.”

Gamato told The National that the people’s right to vote and stand for public office were “fundamental” and he would permit the boxes and ballots from the electorate.

“The people have voted and I will allow it to go through as valid ballots. Only a Court of Disputed Returns can make a decision otherwise and rule,” Gamato said.

O’Neill told The National yesterday he had been informed that Gamato had obtained “legal clearance” to hold polling in the electorate on Sunday or Monday “as long as it is within polling dates”.

Polling was scheduled to be held last Friday but had to be deferred because of a delay in the arrival of election materials.

