Voting at Konebada was frustrating

LET me air my frustration over how voting was conducted at the Konebada polling site on Friday (June 30) in NCD.

A certain ethnic group believed to be a prominent candidate supporters had congregated at front line of the queue going in for casting. This crowd caused a lot of disturbance and delayed voting as most had officials searching for their names on the electoral roll.

The police and even the presiding officer did not do satisfactorily control this group.

This is National Capital District and we do not have space for people casting of vote in a very low human integrity.

Frustrated 21st century vote

