Voting in Munum has been smooth: Police

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A SLIGHT drizzle at Munum in Morobe failed to dampen the spirit of the people who turned up to cast their vote on Wednesday.

They stood patiently on the muddy ground waiting for the polling officials to rearrange the polling booths before they could start voting at around 10am.

First Constable Robert Guyolo, one of the five police officers providing security at the polling venue, said polling had been smooth since the morning.

About 700 voters were scheduled to vote there. Polling was conducted at the Munum Primary School in Ward 15 of the Wampar local level government in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe.

Guyolo said there was a bit of commotion on Monday when they were at Yalu village. But the voters in Munum were very orderly and peaceful.

“We have not faced any problems so far here. People here are very orderly and understand the voting process,” he said.

Scrutineer Gada Thomas said he was satisfied with the polling.

