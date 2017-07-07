Voting in PNG can be described as terrible

VOTING right across the country can best be described as terrible.

All Electoral Commission’s top managers, advisers, consultants, and even the commissioner himself do not deserve to be paid handsomely or given bonuses for this shoddy job.

On June 29, I observed Team 251 conducting the polling at one of the stations at Backroad Blocks, under Nawae District, Morobe.

It was a total disorder when whole families of block holders who have been there for decades and of voting age did not find their names in the electoral roll.

Polling stated around 10am but by 4pm due to the extensive discrepancies it was inevitable that only 100 out of the 1000 or so voted by 6pm closing time.

The presiding officer called the ARO who visited the site and after agreeing with the land lord and community leaders, it was settled that people vote by following two lines for males and females.

This method enabled 550 people to vote by 6pm.

The nearby Asmambu polling station was not so fortunate with only 350 out of more than 3000 people voted.

Taking in the countrywide picture, it is just too messy to be true.

Kapi Lok

Wasu/Kabwum

