Voting the priority at election time

WITH the ninth national elections set for June 24 to July 8, every province in Papua New Guinea will see interest build in the weeks leading up to polling and the weeks after as the results are tallied and winners announced.

In terms of capturing the nation’s interest and holding it for a period of time, nothing can match an election year.

Indeed, election time in this country is pretty much all inclusive people in every electorate are called to choose who they want to represent them in Parliament.

With any large scale event there are always issues that arise and must be dealt with by the authorities and security almost always tops the list.

But something that was alluded to by the National AIDS Council Secretariat earlier in the month needs to be taken note of.

As is the practice across the different provinces and electorates, election time will be a period of people congregating in large groups and candidates doing all they can to engender the support of voters.

This will most likely come in the form of speeches and campaign activities that will include some type of revelry.

We have seen it before and there is no reason to think these activities will not be encouraged

again.

For candidates, speeches and feasts quite often go hand in hand.

But that is no reason or excuse for people to lose themselves in the atmosphere of an election in the district or electorate.

The message coming from the National AIDS Council is one which many should heed.

The country is facing a shortage of condoms and the council has urged people to refrain from engaging in risky sexual activities.

The matter of a storage fee which has not been paid by the council is keeping the boxes of condoms at the PNG Defence Force warehouse in Murray Barracks.

Although the shortage of condoms is a problem that is entirely solvable, the message should still stand: all should consider seriously the risk of sexual behaviour especially when it is casual, unprotected and anonymous.

The council’s regional manager Valentine Tangoh said they were still waiting for the release of the boxes of condoms stored at the Murray Barracks warehouse.

“I want to assure the public and provinces that as soon as we get the condoms from the Murray Barracks warehouse, we will distribute right away. It’s a priority,” Tangoh said.

The fact that the condoms are available and can and will be given out free of charge is not a license for forgetting common sense and practicing good moral and ethical behaviour.

It is ironic that the people cry out for morally upright and reliable candidates to represent them when they themselves cannot keep their inhibitions in check.

Tangoh said authorities in the provinces had been in constant contact with the council enquiring about the availability of the condoms and he said the council understood the situation especially as election fever hit its peak during the aforementioned period.

“People are texting and calling and asking. Provinces have come and asked for condoms – provinces in the Highlands region, Momase and Central,” he said.

“We know how desperate they are and we know it’s a very important that the condoms are released before the national elections.”

Tangoh reminded the people that while election would provide people the opportunity and to indulge in risky sexual activities.

“The election poses a lot of challenges and also increases in risky behaviour.”

He said the council was waiting on the National Executive Council to give the green light in order for them to have access to their account and have the items released.

While it is understandable that the instances of such behaviour will likely increase during the election period, young people and those intent on being a part of the elections in their electorates must not lose sight of the fact that they should be focused on exercising their democratic right to choose their leaders rather than their right to socialise and revel in the occasion.

Elections are supposed to be a time for contemplating your decision and voting on your conscience not about trying to gain a fleeting moment of enjoyment out of what should be exciting yet crucial times for the fate and direction of the country.

