Voting in South Fly will be delayed, says official

VOTING in South Fly will start late after the ship transporting their election materials dropped them off in Kiunga, Western Province, instead of Daru island, says Provincial Election Manager Max Paul.

Paul said the consignment included polling booths, ballot boxes and stationaries. “Now we are trying to transport them to Daru and I’m awaiting . . . (for) a helicopter,” he said. “The voters in the North and Middle Fly electorates will vote on the gazetted day on June 26. But the voters in the South Fly electorate will vote on June 28.”

Paul said that there will be 107 polling teams with 535 polling officials throughout the province.

Acting South Fly police commander Inspector Soiwa Ricker is expecting 30 police officers from Port Moresby and 37 soldiers from the Weam border station to boost the security operations.

He said the “soldiers are awaiting their release from their commanders at the PNG Defence Force headquarters at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby”.

The new arrivals of soldiers and police officers will increase the security team to 295 officers in the South Fly electorate.

