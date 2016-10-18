Voting to take place in elelctorates

VOTERS in 12 wards in East New Britain will be able to cast their votes in their correct electorates in 2017, an official says.

They are the Raburua, Bitatita, Nguvalian, Vunaulul, Livuan, Ralalar, Talakua and Turagunan wards in the Raluana LLG, Raluan One and Two wards in the Balanataman LLG and Kadaulung One and Two wards in the Sinivit LLG.

In the past elections, voters in the eight wards of Raluana LLG had been voting in Gazelle when they were supposed to come under Kokopo. Kadauling one and two wards previously under Pomio will now come under Gazelle in 2017.

Elections steering committee deputy chairman Benedict Killion said the shifts were as per instruments signed in 1997 by the then governor-general Sir Wiwa Korowi.

“This declaration is a law and out of protocol and administration necessity, we have advised and submitted to the Department of Provincial and Local Government Affairs and Electoral Commissioner of this exercise including the updating of the electoral roll in these areas.” Killion said.

