Voting tools to be ready

Reports by MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says materials and stationery needed for polling will be ready before voters enter the booths.

They include ballot boxes, indelible ink and seals.

He told The National on Saturday that the eight-week campaign period would be ample time to prepare for the start of polling on June 24.

“During the campaign period, we will produce the candidates’ posters, organise ourselves and get the polling schedules out,” Gamato said.

“We will start organising the election material including sensitive and non-sensitive material.

“Those items have been ordered and most of them are already in the country. We are hoping that the ink and seals will arrive in May.

“Polling starts on June 24.

“So we will have enough time to get these ready, packed and ready for deployment to various electorates so that our election managers and returning officers are ready to start the elections.

“The ballot papers are already in the country.

“We will sort them out according to enrolment figures and get them ready to be despatched to the electorates just before the election.”

Gamato said 133 vehicles donated by the Chinese government to assist in the election would be sent to the provinces this week.

“A very big thank you and appreciation to China for the timely and generous donation,” he said.

“The vehicles will be distributed to all provinces, including PNG Electoral Commission headquarters, police, the Defence Force and Correctional Services.”

