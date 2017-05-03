Wadunah to bear Oceania mantle at China meet

PAPUA New Guinea Under-20 women’s assistant coach Rachel Wadunah will be representing Oceania at the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) women’s instructors’ course in Shanghai, China, in June.

Wadunah said it was a great opportunity for the region, especially women’s football development in PNG.

“I was actually surprised. I did not expect this selection, especially since I am still working on my B-Licence,” Wadunah said.

“While it is a challenge for me in OFC women’s football development, my focus is on PNG, particularly on youth and rural development.

“In PNG, women’s football involvement looks like a little add-on activity that doesn’t get much focus. That is what drives me to take up the challenges. It’s a very exciting time to be in women’s football,” Wadunah says.

“I would like to thank OFC for giving me that opportunity to develop myself further as a football coach and coach educator.”

Like this: Like Loading...