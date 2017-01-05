Wadunah runs futsal clinic

THE recently conducted futsal coaching course and championship was a real eye-opener for the villagers around Uligan Catholic Mission station in Bogia, Madang.

More than 20 teams took part in the four-day futsal championship.

Teams from Korak, Moro, Rurunat, Sapra, Mereman and Toto took part in a futsol championship at Medebur village.

Conducted by Papua Nedw Guinea Under-20 women’s assistant coach Rachel Wadunah, futsal was something new to the people.

Wadunah used her experience as an OFC-licensed coach to facilitate training each day for all the teams with the objective that teams get basics of training methods.

Wadunah said she was very happy to impart some of her World Cup experience to her fellow villagers in Bogia.

Like this: Like Loading...