Wadunah training for World Cup

WITH less than 50 days until the Fifa Under 20 Women’s World Cup, Papua New Guinea assistant coach Rachel Wadunah is doing her own intensive training.

Wadunah is one of two women, along with Leti Tamasese of Samoa, participating in the OFC B licence coaching course which got underway in Auckland this week.

“This course is more advanced and it goes into more detail,” Wadunah said of the step up from C licence to B licence.

“In the C licence course, it was more general but now it’s getting really in-depth, more specific and more tactical,” she said.

As one of two women in a group of 19 coaches, Wadunah could be outnumbered but said she relished the challenge.

“It’s challenging being in a male-dominated course but it doesn’t stop me from doing it.

“I like the challenge,” she said.

The course so far has already given Wadunah a deeper understanding of her role as assistant coach by comparing and applying the content to her experience with the Papua New Guinea U20 women’s team so far.

“The course is helping me a lot because our head coach Lisa Cole has taught me a lot of things but now that I’m here attending the course, I can see the link between what she’s taught me and the actual process of how I should go about preparing my team as an assistant coach,” she said.

Wadunah was driven to continue improving as a coach after completing her C licence and was selected by PNGFA to help Cole lead the young PNG squad to new heights in their first appearance at a Fifa event.

“I’d like to have more experience and also know what I should do as an assistant coach at the World Cup,” she said.

“It’s my goal to get to the highest level. That’s what has driven me to take up the challenges and pursue my career in coaching,” she said.

“This course will give me a good understanding of how I can pursue my career in coaching, especially with the youth, that’s where my interest is.

“I want to build them up so that they can participate in the tournaments. The goal is to reduce the gap. They should be competitive at an international level.”t

Related