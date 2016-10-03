Wagambie clarifies robbery report

POLICE in Lae have denied that three armed robberies took place in the city last Monday as reported in the media.

Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jnr said only one took place.

Wagambie, pictured, clarified that only one robbery occurred last Monday.

“I want to make it clear to the public that only one robbery occurred last Monday where armed men robbed Plum Trade and made off with a large amount of money,” he said.

He said two other companies which were reported to have been robbed denied these when police visited their premises.

“Police investigators visited the business houses that were presumed to be robbed,” he said.

“They however they were told that no robberies occurred.”

Wagambie said the business houses were surprised about the media reports.

