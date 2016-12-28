Wagambie Jr thanks cops, media

LAE Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jnr has thanked police and media for working together to promote law and order in the city.

“I thank media in Lae for promoting police work and for a good working relationship with the police,” he said during the end of year parade on Wednesday at Bumbu police barracks.

Wagambie said the media has been used as a tool to promote good police work, however, it has also been used to report allegations against the police.

He also commended senior police officers for a wonderful job in keeping the city safe and secure for the public.

“I am grateful to all the station commanders and section heads including commissioned and non-commissioned officers who did their best for the police in the city.”

Wagambie said Lae police have gone through some tough times this year but managed to instill normalcy in the city.

“Earlier this year an ethnic conflict put the city to a standstill followed by the university students’ unrest and the spate of well-organised crime which rocked the city,” he said.

“However, police have done their best to contain all these despite logistics and manpower shortages.”

Wagambie thanked police restraint and minimum use of force.

