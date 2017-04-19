Wagambie warns vehicle owners in Lae

LAE Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr has issued a stern warning to vehicle owners in the city to have their vehicles fixed.

“I am warning vehicle owners in the city to have their vehicles serviced or be dealt with by with police,” Wagambie said.

“We have targeted public buses but we will now move on to all other vehicles.”

Wagambie said police have partnered with other stakeholders like Morobe Land Transport Board, National Road Safety Council and Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited to remove un-roadworthy vehicles.

“I have taken keen interest in arranging this partnership and operation so we need to work together to achieve road safety in the city,” he said.

Wagambie highlighted that a large number of traffic offences were committed at night, therefore police would be conducting traffic operations at night. “Vehicle owners should service their vehicles regularly or they will be caught by surprise and be dealt with by police.”

He said operation to remove defective buses was ongoing and police were conducting daily checks on PMV buses.

“PMV and vehicle owners must understand that lives of people are at stake here.

“I will be writing to the provincial works manager to be part of my committee regarding road safety so that we might have to utilise his mechanics to check on impounded vehicles,” he said.

