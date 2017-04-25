Wagambie doing a wonderful job in Lae

I write to applaud Lae Metropolitan commander Anthony Wagambie Jr in Lae for being resilient and passionate about enforcing the Motor Traffic Act.

He is doing a magnificent job by not only pulling up law breakers where defect vehicles and unlicensed drivers are concerned but he is doing the general travelling public a favour by making sure that their safety comes first.

That is police work.

I only wish similar is done to the Port Moresby traffic which has the highest offenders that go unpunished.

Trupela polisman, Via Email

