Wagambie doing a wonderful job in Lae
I write to applaud Lae Metropolitan commander Anthony Wagambie Jr in Lae for being resilient and passionate about enforcing the Motor Traffic Act.
He is doing a magnificent job by not only pulling up law breakers where defect vehicles and unlicensed drivers are concerned but he is doing the general travelling public a favour by making sure that their safety comes first.
That is police work.
I only wish similar is done to the Port Moresby traffic which has the highest offenders that go unpunished.
Trupela polisman, Via Email