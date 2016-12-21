Wage bill goes up

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Government will fork out an extra K300 million annually to pay the 3 per cent increase in salaries for public servants, according to Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali.

The pay increase from 2017 to 2019 was agreed to by the Public Employees Association this week, even though it is much less than the previous three-year period (2014 to 2016) of more than 6 per cent. President Emma Faiteli said in accepting the lower rate, they had to consider the current financial situation faced by the Government.

Kali told The National that the total current wage bill annually was about K4 billion.

The base salary alone (excluding allowances) is about K3.2 billion. Thus, adding the extra 3 per cent per annum would increase the base salary to K3.5 billion.

He said the Government employed more than 126,000 public servants, plus more than 55,000 teachers.

“They are broken into different employment groups. As the employer, because these employment groups have different skill levels, we cannot apply a general increase to everyone. It’s got to be specific,” he said.

“So for the teachers, we recognise that some of them serve in the most remote parts. So we need to make their salaries a little bit more attractive. So the payroll system then punches that increase for the teachers and the allowances.”

He said under the agreement, there was a performance-based system where the first three levels were automatic.

“Once they get to the mid-point level, they have to get an assessment of four or above in order to get the next bonus,” he said.

“To get to level four, it’s got to be done through strong supervision. I’ve done performance appraisals for my deputies now to assess their performance over the last 12 months – but also in line with the key result areas.

“They must do the performance appraisal for all staff below them and it continues down the line. It must be clearly consistent with the key result areas.

“So if we tick off against something that we’ve agreed to do, and as they achieve it, they get bonuses – incremental rise of about 3 per cent or more.”

Like this: Like Loading...