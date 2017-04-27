Waigani police give seven-day notice to vendors

By Alphonse Porau

Waigani police gave a seven-day notice to vendors selling around the main market, bus stops and surrounding areas to vacate the place yesterday.

The notice was an order from the NCD and Central commander to evict and clean up those areas of petty crimes and health risks.

Waigani police station commander Jerry Yawa told The National yesterday that the notice would also be delivered to other areas, including Tokarara and Morata.

Yawa said police would be checking and enforcing the removal from the areas indicated after the deadline.

“This notice is directed at any community, family or individuals within the Waigani market land area and surrounding bus stops,” he said.

“They have been illegally occupying the area without any approval from the National Capital District Commission and Waigani Market Authorities.

“The illegal settlers have illegally constructed structures within the area and used other structures for criminal and illicit activities.

“They have been committing criminal activities by selling and buying alcohol, smoking drugs, stealing from the public and other petty crimes.

“The market at the bus stop to Morata and main bus stop in front of the police station has contributed a lot of illegal activities and it is also a health risk for all citizens.

“This is the order from the top so the police will be monitoring after the seven days lapse to physically check and enforce the removal.’’

Yawa told the vendors to go to NCDC to get permits before setting up stalls.

He said anyone putting up stalls without NCDC approval would be removed.

