Waipo: Site not yet picked

CORRECTIONAL Service, Commissioner Michael Waipo says the commission has not picked an official site for the new correctional facilities in Jiwaka.

Waipo said that a site would be chosen when a technical team from the CS headquarters visited the Taikan site to ascertain facts for the proposed site.

He said that a recent public notice in the media stating that Jiwaka jail site would be launched at Taikan was misleading and was not endorsed by CS.

“That site, according to information received from the ground, is under dispute and is alleged to have two previous owners making the current owner the third one,” Waipo said.

“It is also understood that legal proceedings are currently underway with regards to ownership and procurement of the site by the purported current owner.

“That site (Taikan) has never

been recommended from the shortlist submitted by the provincial administrator’s office for selection after the site visits there by the commissioner and administrator Michael Wandil in Aug 2016.”

He said CS had selected a site in the North Waghi area and the paper was been processed.

“Currently, CS has selected a site in the North Waghi area and is progressing all paper work with

the owner and the National Department of Lands and Physical Planning and other relevant stakeholders to legally acquire the land without any land ownership issues.”

Like this: Like Loading...