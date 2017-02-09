Waipo slams report of Bei-ubi prison break

CORRECTIONAL Services Commissioner Michael Waipo has refuted reports that 60 prisoners have escaped from the Bei-ubi jail in Southern Highlands on Friday.

He confirmed that there was a breakout but only 14 remandees escaped and not 60 as was reported by The National yesterday.

They were understood to have been detained in a condemned cell due to the issue of overcrowding.

“It’s not 60 (prisoners) as reported today (yesterday),” Waipo said.

“There was a black out when they escaped.

“They escaped during a heavy downpour of rain and during a blackout. Bei-ubi was without power for three days.”

Waipo yesterday stressed the need for resources for correctional officials to carry out their tasks.

He said that humane containment and rehabilitation are two core activities of the Correctional Services.

But Waipo said: “Resources for officers have to do their jobs is not there. Unfortunately, we have to carry out our duties with whatever limited resources we have.”

