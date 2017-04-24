Waiting for response from Public Curator

I have lodged documents at the Office of the Public Curator and have been frequenting that office

to settle the estates of my late parents.

The level of service provided by some officers in this public office is well below standard and needs to be addressed immediately.

I make specific reference to the Regional Deputy Curator Southern Region (RDCSR) who just basically lacks skills in customer service and handling people.

I wrote to the Curator himself to make an appointment and was referred back to the RDCSR and again and our discussions ended up in him walking out of the office which demonstrated his incompetency in handling clients in his office.

My discussions with other clients reveal that one cannot see the Public Curator unless the okay is given by the RDCSR.

I now challenge the Public Curator to respond and call me in to discuss my issues. I am quite sure that the RDCSR and your executive assistant know who I am.

Beneficiary

NCD

