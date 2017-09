MEMBERS of Moap Finance have been waiting for too long and all we get told is “this week and next week”.

Can the Moap Finance principal and leaders tell us the truth instead of letting people sit around on the fields at Apex Park and 5-Mile waiting from dawn till dusk only to be told the same story over and over again?

It’s not fair that after you have collected contributions from your poor members you then keep them waiting.

Jerry Naiko

NCD

