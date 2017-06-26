Wake up Education Secretary Dr Kombra

THIS is an issue that is affecting thousands of teachers in PNG.

Unlike in the public service, teachers have never been given opportunities for promotion.

They have been sitting on acting appointments for many years because of the non-production of the Education Gazette. The Education Gazette is the responsibility of the National Education Board.

The board chairman is Education secretary who has been sitting on it for years. This absence of this gazette has made it impossible for teachers to apply for promotional positions.

The Teaching Service Commission is not responsible for the Gazette production.

Wake up Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

Jim Manasu

