Walk Against Corruption launched

TRANSPARENCY International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG) yesterday launched the 11th Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption (SASWAC) in Port Moresby.

Chairman of TIPNG Lawrence Stephens said in a media conference that the Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption was one of its very important events organised every year.

Stephens said its main aim was to fight against all forms corruption either in the public or private sectors and to ensure honesty and integrity existed in the lives of all citizens.

“The SASWAC was incepted in 2007 and it stands as a flagship fundraising event for TIPNG with the aim to raise funds to sustain the future operations of the organisation.”

Stephens said the walk was first held in Port Moresby and has since gained interest from other centres.

“We have since held the walk in Kokopo, Kimbe, Alotau, Lae, Kavieng, Lihir Island and Madang and TIPNG’s walk against corruption as often times been used as a model for citizen mobilisation and fundraising,” he said.

The Walk Against Corruption this year will take place on June 4 at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The theme for the walk is “Walk for clean business, make it your business”.

“Through this theme, TIPNG encourages business houses, schools, government departments, statutory bodies and individual citizens to ensure integrity in their everyday dealings,” Stephens said.

He appealed to organisations in both the public and private sectors to support the walk by registering a team or sponsoring a school.

He said prizes would be awarded at the walk against corruption to the team that has most creative anti-corruption message on their shirts or banner.

