Walk to raise funds for project

By PETER WARI

TWENTY-four members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mendi, Southern Highlands, left last Sunday on a walkathon to raise funds for their provincial office project that would cost K2.1 million.

The team plans to travel to Western Highlands, then to Chimbu, Eastern Highlands, Morobe and Northern. They will then trek the Kokoda Track to reach Port Moresby in the planned 11-day walkathon.

Pastor Danny David who is the provincial area supervisor is taking the initiative to raise funds for the important faith project that was planned about 15 years ago.

During a wheelbarrow push on Friday at Mendi town, David told The National that the walkathon was one of their plans under their fundraising activity plan.

“Though the plan is almost 15 years old, there had been no help from bigger organisations and we cannot to keep on waiting for miracles to happen,” he said.

“Elected MPs in the past 15 years promised to help but the only help we received was from our own church groups.”

David said they understood the economic situation the country was facing and they had been patient but now, they have decided to raise funds for the project themselves.

He said their plan to build the multi-purpose building was in line with the Vision2050 and it was not a church-oriented activity.

