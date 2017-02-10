Walk and yoga for life resumes

By NAOMI WASE

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has urged city residents to be responsible and take ownership of their own health.

While resuming the Walk and Yoga for Life, Parkop said the programme was aimed to get people to take ownership of their health.

“For too long we have been practicing curative healthcare,waiting until we are sick, our health deteriorates and then we try to take action,” Parkop said.

He said most of the time it was too late and doctors could not help.

“As a result we are dying too young, we are leaving behind children with no foundation for their future.

“Walk and Yoga for Life is to shift our peoples’ mind set and behaviour from that type of attitude to one in which every day is a healthy day, every day is a fitness day, every day is a wellness day,” Parkop said.

He said the theme for this year is “zero tolerance against gender-based violence”.

Parkop said they were working on mechanisms that would be part of the programme to make the slogan real so that it is practised in life everyday.

“It is not just a slogan where we will be shouting it all the time we walk but in practice and reality we are going to work against violence,” Parkop said.

He said the Walk for Life programme would be launched on Sunday at Murray Barracks rugby league oval.

Parkop is grateful to PNG Defence Force commander Brigadier General Gilbert Toropo for allowing them to use the Murray Barracks oval for the launching and also for the rest of the year.

He said the programme would continue every Saturdays and Sundays.

Yoga for Life will be at the Philipino Association of PNG gym at Gordons.

Walk for Life coordinator Jackson Kiap said they have been doing awareness for the last two weeks.

“We are also trying to unite different communities together in this walk,” Kiap said.

