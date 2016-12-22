Wama earns US accolades

PAPUA New Guinea Kapuls midfielder Wira Wama, pictured, won the National Christian College Athletic Association’s 2016 Kyle Rote Jr Award for DII Men’s Soccer in the United States.

In leading his Maranatha Baptist University (MBU) Sabercats during the 2016 season, Wama served his team well both on and off the field.

His composure and outstanding leadership had proven priceless as he started in every match.

While leading his team in scoring in each of his four seasons, he has been selected as an NCCAA All-American in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

In 2014, he scored the game winning goal in the National semifinals and final to earn his team the National Championship banner.

He served as a team captain and led by example in every facet of the MBU programme, according to statement from the university.

The senior digital media marketing major has also served his Christian faith through various soccer outreach programmes and the MBU’s men’s soccer singing ministry, the university said.

Back home Wira was chosen to be his team’s spokesperson for an anti-violence campaign and spoke to crowds before the OFC Champions League matches.

Coach Jeff Pill shared: “Wira simply brings joy to everyone he meets. He has an infectious love for Christ and inspires others by his example. All of us, who are a part of the MBU programme are better for having known and worked alongside Wira.”

Other finalists: Andrew Kester (Bob Jones University); Deibys Lopez (Trinity College of Florida); Lance Patrick (Central Christian College of the Bible); Matthew Robinson (University of Valley Forge); Jorge Saucedo (Boyce College); Hanyu Wang (Boyce College).

