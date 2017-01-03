Wanderers claim cup

ERIMA Wanderers were crowned the new champions of the 2016 National Capital District Governor’s Christmas Cup after beating the Six-Mile Ex-Rocks 6-4 in the final yesterday.

The Wanderers captained by Hela Wigmen halfback William Mone, pictured, out-lasted the Rocks in a tense final at the Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop will present the Christmas Cup and the prize money for the cup, plate and bowl winners and the runners-ups at 1pm on Friday at the Kone Tigers Oval.

In the plate grand final, Tropics 54 Bears beat the Megusa Brothers 16-8 while in the bowl final, last year’s Governor’s Cup runner-ups Freeway Bumpers smacked the Ialibu Hawks 16-2.

In the women’s final, the Southern Stars beat the Hohola Flies 4-0. It was a tough tussle for Wanderers and Ex-Rocks on a soft track and in front of an estimated 900 fans.

Wanderers hooker Nelson Isaro scored the try late in the first half that drew his side level with the Rocks, who had been leading 4-0 after centre Jockey Gare had crossed earlier.

A penalty to Wanderes saw Mone step up to kick his side ahead 6-4 and it was a lead they held on to despite a torrid final 40 minutes.

Saturday’s finals had been deferred to Sunday (New Year’s Day) after rain on Friday night and throughtout most of Saturday had made the field water-logged.

