Wanderers given prize money

THE 2016 National Capital District Governor’s Cup champions Erima Wanderers received their prize money of K10,000 last Wednesday at the Kone Tigers Oval.

The team captained by Hela Wigmen halfback William Mone were presented the money and the cup in a brief ceremony while runners-up Six-Mile Ex-Rocks were awarded K6000 and a trophy.

The winners and runners-up of the plate and cup divisions also received their prize money.

Unfortunately, consolation prizes which were promised for the other teams were not given with Governor’s Cup tournament executives saying they were short of money.

Wanderers captain Mone thanked the officials.

“We wouldn’t have done it without the support from our community back in Erima,” Mone said.

