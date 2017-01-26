Wangu soccer attracts 26

TWENTY-six teams took part in the Wangu Cup soccer tournament in in Nuku district, West Sepik recently.

The week-long tournament attracted 16 men’s and 10 women’s teams from Nuku, Mansuku, Yiminum, Ifkindu, Wilwil, Wulbowe, Tukinaro and Kafle villages of the Nuku Central LLG, Nuku District.

Sponsored by former PNG soccer bronze medal winning goalkeeper Adam Wangu and his wife, Lydia, the theme of the tournament was “Uniting the youth of Nuku through sport”.

The tournament was hosted by the Wiyi Soccer Association of Nuku and saw teams and communties from Nuku get involved.

