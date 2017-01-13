Wanigela Self-Help Association launched

THE Wanigela Women Self-Help Association has been challenged to implement its goals for the benefit of the Wanigela community in Port Moresby.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop launched the association at Wanigela yesterday and supported the objectives of the association to make Wanigela safe for women and girls.

Parkop and Tkatchenko pledged K50,000 each to the new association.

Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko commended the Wanigela women for the initiative to form an association.

He supported one of the key objectives to eradicate diabetes in the community.

He and Parkop have agreed to refurbish the run-down diabetes clinic in Koki and will see that it is manned by medical staff.

Association secretary Rosa Riava thanked Parkop and Tkatchenko for their assistance.

