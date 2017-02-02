If we want change, we must vote wisely

THE 2017 general elections are just five months away and our people will again decide through the ballot box who will be their next Members of Parliament.

A fundamental question we must ask is:

Have we chosen leaders with undue influence or have we compromised our voting power for money.

We must blame ourselves for selling our votes to the highest bidders.

We should not to be influenced by sweet talk but vote according to our convictions

This means we must listen to our hearts and not our stomachs.

Papua New Guinea is experiencing major problems today because we decided in the last election to listen to our stomachs.

People power will decide on the outcome of the elections and therefore we must make wise decisions to determine our fate.

If we want to see change in Papua New Guinea, we must change our mindsets on choosing the best political leaders.

Tapoli,

Kimbe, WNB

Like this: Like Loading...