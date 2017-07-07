I want the public to assist me

I WANT to ask the public to assist me on the procedures used or the proper channel to take if the victim wants justice to be done in the court and not in the police station.

This is because of the fact that some of us have no idea on how to bring a suspect to face the court as we believe.

Is it is the duty and responsibility of the police to pursue our case and have the suspect face the court?

Most times, the suspects are freed while in police custody even though the crime committed is very serious.

Sometimes police are not very effective to pursue a particular case saying it is a minor problem and release the suspect through bribery or snake bails.

In this case, the interest of the victim is not met – the victim wants the court to solve the problem and not the police and the victim is not satisfied with police and still wants to pursue his/her case.

Can the victim go straight and see the court with the police report?

Paul K

Like this: Like Loading...