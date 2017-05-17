We wanted to protect country’s economy: Pruaitch

FORMER Treasury Minister and leader of the National Alliance Party Patrick Pruaitch says he and his party did not want to cut ties with the Government earlier because he wanted to protect the country’s economy.

Speaking in Port Moresby yesterday, Pruaitch said it would have been irresponsible for NA to pull out earlier. “Being the treasurer, I needed to protect the gains,” Pruaitch said.

“To save the economy, I had to be there (as Treasurer) to try to make sure that the Prime Minister (Peter O’Neill) does the right thing.

“That’s why I stood with NA fighting to make sure that PNC does not have its way in terms of heavily borrowing to fund programmes that are not realistic.

“A lot of people will be asking the question, why now? The National Alliance Party is very supportive of stability in our country. We have stayed true to our words in terms to the Alotau Accord.

“As a political party, NA has never been supportive of no-confidence votes midway through a Government’s term in office. A mid-term change of government generates great political uncertainty and almost always has dismal impacts on the economy.

“We had remained until recently, the Prime Minister (Peter O’Neill) and I had different views in terms of managing the economy.”

