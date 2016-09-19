Yokomo, Bears retain titles

By HENRY MORABANG

DEFENDING champions Yokomo (men’s) and Bears (women’s) retained their respective champion’s tags after winning the 2016 PNG Power National Club Softball Titles yesterday.

The two Port Moresby-based clubs displayed their class in their fielding and batting to win the respective honours at the Rebiamul Oval in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands.

In the men’s final, Yokomo thrashed Defence, also from Port Moresby, 9-1 to claim their second national honours.

They won their first title in Madang after beating sister team, United Brothers 3-2 in 2014.

There was no tournament last year due to the Pacific Games.

It was a tough road for Yokomo, who had to survive another strong fight from Bears to win 10-7, while Defence edged Madang 09ers 6-5 to book their first grand final at the club championship level.

However, in the finale, Yokomo had too much experience to easily win the match 9-1.

In the women’s finals, Port Moresby Bears had to survive a strong game from Mt Hagen Pirates 11-6 in the semifinals to advance to the grand final.

In the grand final, it was a close contest with favourites Madang Rovers giving hard time to Port Moresby Bears.

However, Bears maintained their composure to run out winners 5-2.

PNG Softball Federation president Ralph Tarasomo thanked the 15 clubs (10 men’s and 5 women’s) for attending the championships in Mt Hagen.

He also extended his gratitude to major sponsor PNG Power and also Public Enterprises and State Investment Minister and Hagen MP William Duma who donated K20,000 to support the club softball championships.

