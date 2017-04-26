War set up relations: O’Neill

By HELEN TARAWA

THE country will continue to commemorate those who lost their lives in defending the nation, Prime Minister Peter O’ Neill says.

Speaking at the dawn service of the 75th anniversary of ANZAC Day at Bomana yesterday, O’Neill said the horror of the conflict during the Second World War also laid the foundation for the building of relations between countries.

“With us today and at services around the nation, we have young people from these countries,” he said.

“They who have joined us have come to pay their respects. And we welcome each and every one of you to Papua New Guinea.

“The spirit of service, and the commemoration of sacrifice, must live with our young generations.

“Young Papua New Guineans, Australians, New Zealanders, British, American, Japanese and all nations must learn from the lessons of war.”

He urged the people to walk the Kokoda Track and learn the history of what happened 75 years ago.

O’Neill said the Kokoda Track campaign lasted only four months, but it involved some of the most intense fighting of the war.

He also paid tribute to the battles that were fought in other parts of the country.

“We also remember fighting that occurred in Milne Bay, Morobe, Madang, Sepik, Manus, East New Britain, Bougainville and other parts of our country.

The dawn service which started at 5am was attended by the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae and his Australian counterpart Sir Peter Cosgrove.

