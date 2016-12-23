War on web crime

By GYNNIE KERO

A STATE agency in charge of information and communication technology says it lacks the power to investigate or prosecute people disseminating defamatory, false or sexually explicit materials on the internet.

National Information and Communication Technology Authority chief executive officer Charles Punaha said they could only assist police and law enforcement agencies with technical advice in the investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.

“The abuse of ICT devices and the improper use of ICT services, including the dissemination of content that is allegedly defamatory, false, sexually explicit, demeaning and grossly offending the standards of public decency are offences under the new Cybercrime Act (2016),” he said.

“Nicta does not have explicit powers to issue directions or a Cease and Desist Order to a service provider, or a person violating the provisions of the Cybercrime Act. Only the courts have such powers.”

He said Nicta had received numerous complaints from MPs, senior civil servants and citizens on the improper use of ICT services they had become victims of.

The complaints referred to “the improper use of ICT services relating to the allegations of abuse, misuse and posting of highly defamatory, malicious, slanderous, seditious, salacious and general misinformation through social media and online discussion forums and blogs”.

“The use of fictitious and synonymous names by perpetrators of such illegal actions and activities has made it difficult for the enforcement of the Nicta Act and the recently enacted National Cybercrime Act 2016,” he said.

“It was a global problem which many countries were trying to address but without much success.”

He said Nicta had held talks with internet service providers (ISP) on how to address the improper use of the internet generally.

“As a minimum requirement, each ISP will have an administrator to monitor the websites it hosts to ensure that no explicitly indecent content is published on its websites or passes through their system,” he said.

“Statements put out by some of these blogs like PNG Blogs is a concern to all of us.”

