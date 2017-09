As elected members of the third level of government, we the ward councilors are entitled to what is ours.

We represent our people and we also have our family obligations.

The previous government had promised to pay our allowances but nothing has happened.

I appeal to the authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible.

So much has been said about service delivery, but before we get there, let’s first get the ward councilors paid.

John D Sylvanus

Like this: Like Loading...